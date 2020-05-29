‘Midnight Rider’ Director Randall Miller Violated Probation by Filming Overseas, Georgia Officials Say

“Midnight Rider” director Randall Miller violated his probation by shooting a new independent film overseas, Georgia officials from the Department of Community Supervision said Friday, according to Variety.

Local prosecutors can now seek a warrant for Miller’s arrest, though a representative for the Superior Criminal department in Wayne County told TheWrap that no violation has been filed as of Friday.

Miller, who served a year in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespass over the death of camera assistant Sarah Jones during the 2014 shoot of “Midnight Rider,” ran afoul of Georgia officials after they were informed that Miller had shot the indie movie “Higher Grounds” in Serbia, London and Columbia last year.

“After a thorough review of the case and collaboration with our partners in law enforcement, it has been determined that Mr. Miller’s actions result in a violation of his probation,” said Brian Tukes, a spokesman for the Department of Community Supervision, in a statement to Variety. Miller was released in 2016 with a probation of 10 years and barred from working as a director or filmmaker with any supervision over safety.

Tukes did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Miller’s lawyer, Ed Garland, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Jones, 27, was killed on Feb. 20, 2014, during the shoot of the Gregg Allman biopic “Midnight Rider” when an oncoming freight train struck her and injured eight others.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.