‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Trailer: Lauren Graham Starts a Hockey Team (Video)

Disney+ has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming “Mighty Ducks” sequel series starring Lauren Graham and original franchise star Emilio Estevez.

Along with the teaser came a Friday, March 26 premiere date for the series, which also stars the young actors Brady Noon , Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

In the 10-episode series, which is set in the present day, nearly 30 years after the first film, the Mighty Ducks have “evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team,” according to Disney+.

“Game Changers” centers on 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Noon), who is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, and sets out with his mother, Alex (Graham), to build their own team of misfits with the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez reprising his original role).

Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three “Mighty Ducks” films from the ’90s is co-creator and executive producer on the new series alongside showrunners Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. Directors Michael Spiller and James Griffiths, George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jon Avnet and Jordan Kerner also executive produce. Graham is a co-executive producer.