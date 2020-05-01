MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Defends Media’s Handling of Joe Biden Sexual Assault Accusations (Video)

“The blanket and absolute standard of simply believing all women is a notion we dismissed here on the show,” says “Morning Joe” host

| May 1, 2020 @ 6:52 AM

Just moments before interviewing Joe Biden on Friday, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski downplayed criticism of the media’s handling of Tara Reade’s sexual assault accusations against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

“First, let’s talk about the criticism by some, particularly on the right, that the media has not applied the same standard to this allegation against Biden as it did the allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh when he was undergoing his confirmation process,” she said, referring to the newest Supreme Court justice who faced accusations of assault and misconduct ahead during his 2018 confirmation hearings. “We think that’s a good thing.”

She went on, “The media should not apply what seemed to be a ‘Kavanaugh standard’ to Joe Biden. The media should not apply the same standard most applied to Judge Kavanaugh to Donald Trump. The media should not apply a ‘Kavanaugh standard’ to any public figure. The blanket and absolute standard of simply believing all women is a notion we dismissed here on the show early on.”

Also Read: Joe Biden Responds to Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Accusation: 'This Never Happened' (Video)

That is true: The episode highlighted past instances of Brzezinski and her co-host and husband, Joe Scarborough, criticizing media coverage of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings and the accusations against him. “The standard for the media in covering sexual assault allegations needs to be to report the facts, listen to the accuser and give the accused full due process, both men and women,” she concluded. “We were very clear about that on the show during the Kavanaugh story.”

Shortly after that, Biden appeared on “Morning Joe” and denied former senate staffer Reade’s accusation of sexual assault. “No, it is not true. I’m saying unequivocally that it never, ever happened,” the former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate told Brzezinski.

In a lengthy statement released just ahead of the interview, Biden also called on the National Archives to release any personnel records related to a complaint that Reade has said she filed in 1993 about an incident in which, she has said, Biden pushed her against a wall, reached under her skirt and penetrated her with his finger — which he flatly denied.

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Joe Biden in Los Angeles on Super Tuesday Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Bernie Sanders is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, where the presumptive Democratic nominee — former Vice President Joe Biden — is expected to take on President Donald Trump.   

But before then, the race was filled with a number of candidates eyeing the Oval Office. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE