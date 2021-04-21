Mika Pryce Joins Paramount as Production SVP

Paramount has hired Mika Pryce as its new SVP of Production for the Motion Picture Group, the company announced on Wednesday. Pryce will begin in her new role on April 26 and will report to Daria Cercek and Michael Ireland, Production co-presidents.



Pryce was previously head of development at This Radicle Act Productions, a banner founded by Don Cheadle. While there, she developed an adaptation of Wesley Lowery’s Black Lives Matter nonfiction book “They Can’t Kill Us All,” an adaptation of A. Lee Martinez’s fantasy novel “Monster” and Camilla Blackett’s upcoming dark comedy on mental health “Max,” which will be released on HBO Max. Pryce also served as an executive at Universal Pictures, working on films such as Tina Gordon’s “Little” and Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.”

“Mika has fantastic talent relationships, excellent taste and knows how to build a movie from the ground up,” Cercek and Ireland said in a statement. “We’re excited to have her bring her entrepreneurial skill set to the studio to help us tell great stories for global audiences. She is the perfect addition to our team.”



Pryce will be part of a new-look motion picture team at Paramount. Cercek and Ireland joined the studio just three months ago, while former 20th Century Fox head Emma Watts was named the head of Paramount Motion Picture Group last June. Among the major tentpoles set for the studio’s post-pandemic slate are “Mission: Impossible 7,” “A Quiet Place — Part II” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”