Paramount has shifted the release dates of many of its blockbusters, including first bumping back Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” and the seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” films.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will now open November 19, 2021, sliding back from a July 4 holiday weekend. And “Maverick,” which is co-produced by Skydance, is taking the spot previously held by “Mission: Impossible 7.” The “Mission: Impossible” sequel will now open May 27, 2022. That also pushes “MI:8” to July 7, 2023 from November 2022.

Other release date changes and announcements include for “Snake Eyes,” “Jackass,” the untitled “Bee Gees” biopic and even a new “Star Trek” movie.

'Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins' Moves Up 3 Months to July 2021

Next up for Paramount is “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe – Origins,” which moved up from Oct. 22 to now open on July 23, 2021. That film stars Henry Golding as the character based on the Hasbro toy line and is directed by Robert Schwentke. Then there’s “Jackass,” the revival of the 2000s stunt and prank show, which will now open in “Snake Eyes'” old spot on Oct. 22, 2021. Johnny Knoxville and company are returning for the film that is directed by Jeff Tremaine.

Kenneth Branagh is directing the untitled Bee Gees biopic, which is now set for a release on Nov. 4, 2022. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment is producing alongside Graham King and the production company Sister, and surviving Bee Gees member Barry Gibb is also executive producing the film. Ben Elton is writing the script based on the disco band’s career.

Moving into 2023, Paramount has set “Dungeons & Dragons” for a March 3, 2023 release (originally May 27, 2022). That film is directed by “Game Night” directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and stars an impressive ensemble cast that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis.

It will be followed by a new “Star Trek” movie, which is now set for June 9, 2023. “Star Trek: Discovery” writer and consulting producer Kalinda Vazquez is writing the still untitled film, and J.J. Abrams is producing via Bad Robot.

Finally, “The Shrinking of Treehorn,” an animated film based on the popular children’s book that Ron Howard was originally attached to direct, has been set for Nov. 10, 2023. And a collaboration between Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski originally reported as “Imaginary Friends,” will open Nov. 17, 2023. Krasinski is writing, directing and producing the comedy that will follow a man who can see, and talk, to people’s imaginary friends. However, some of these friends don’t always mean well, and Reynolds’ character has to save the world from those friends that turn evil.

Paramount previously announced that “A Quiet Place Part II,” which is still set for release this May, and “Mission: Impossible 7,” would be made available on Paramount+ after a 45-day theatrical window, which cut in half the more traditional 90-day window from before the pandemic.