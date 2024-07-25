Mike Johnson Won’t Keep GOP From Kamala Harris Race Attacks, MSNBC Says: ‘Can’t Put That Genie Back in the Bottle’ | Video

House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged the GOP to halt the racist attacks on Presumptive Democratic Nominee Kamala Harris, but MSNBC political analyst Eddie Glaude believes its too late “given what MAGA has been all about since the beginning.”

Since launching her official presidential campaign, Kamala Harris has been ambushed with racist and sexist attacks from the GOP. Rep. Tim Burchett for example said that Harris was a “DEI vice president.” House GOP leaders like Johnson have been urging them to stop and redirect their attacks on her record instead.

“This should not be about personalities. It should be about policy. And we have a record to compare,” Johnson said about the comments.

Claude believes there is no changing the narrative at this stage. “Speaker Johnson can’t put that genie back in the bottle, that tooth paste is out of the tube, and what do I mean by that? The MAGA movement has had at its core, at it’s root a kind of grievance. A sense that the browning of the Nation has thrown everyone into kind of a panic about ‘is this the America that they themselves know?’ Glaude said on MSNBC on Wednesday.

“Donald Trump has appealed since he came on this stage … to the ugly dimensions of American life, and so the idea that DEI or CRT or Affirmative Action can no longer be appealed to, that you can now go back to racial dogwhistles and not explicit racial grievance I don’t think that makes sense given what MAGA has been all about since the beginning,” Glaude concluded.