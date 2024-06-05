Beavis and Butt-Head are set for more wild adventures. Comedy Central has renewed “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” for Season 3, which will air on the network in 2025, TheWrap has learned.

Additionally, the second season of the series — which streamed on Paramount+ — will make its broadcast premiere on Comedy Central on July 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The broadcast premiere of the 2022 Paramount+ film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe” will take place on July 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The Beavis and Butt-Head duo, who are voiced by Judge, first appeared in his 1992 short film “Frog Baseball,” which was broadcast by MTV’s animation showcase “Liquid Television.”

After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, “Beavis and Butt-Head” ran for seven seasons, from March 8, 1993 to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV, and then revived again in 2022 with the Paramount+ series “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head.”

The show’s popularity has spawned various related media, including the theatrical film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” in 1996.

In addition to Judge, who serves as creator, writer and director, “Beavis and Butt-Head” is produced by Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.