Mike Judge Comedies ‘A5,’ ‘Qualityland’ Scrapped at HBO

HBO is not moving forward with two Mike Judge comedies previously in the works, TheWrap has confirmed.

Both the adaptation of Marc-Uwe Kling’s novel “QualityLand” and the limited series “A5” were ordered back in 2019 but have been scrapped as Judge goes to work on a “Beavis and Butt-Head” revival at Comedy Central.

Set in the near future, “QualityLand” is described as “the story of humanity’s struggle against the tyranny of convenience. But it’s funny.” Judge was set to co-write the script with Josh Lieb, and the series was a co-production between HBO and Lionsgate.

“A5” was planned to center on a bioengineer who discovers the gene that makes a person an a–hole and attempts to discover if the condition can be cured.

Both series were picked up by the HBO as part of a two-year extension to Judge’s overall deal ahead of the final season of “Silicon Valley,” an Emmy-winning show that wrapped in 2019 after six seasons.

Judge’s revival of “Beavis and Butt-Head” got a two-season order from Comedy Central last summer, with the creator returning to write, produce and voice the two lead characters. Judge will also oversee the expansion of the franchise, with deals in place for potential spinoffs and specials.

