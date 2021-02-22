Dominion Voting Systems sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Monday for defamation, seeking over $1.3 billion in damages.

Lindell is one of numerous supporters of former president Donald Trump who baselessly claimed Trump lost the 2020 election due to some kind of fraud. Dominion and Smartmatic, two voting machine companies, have sued others, like Rudy Giuliani and Fox News hosts Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs.

The complaint points to numerous media appearances by Lindell to make its defamation case, as well as the documentary he produced on the subject himself. It alleges that Lindell, whose Twitter account was previously suspended over his refusal to stop posting conspiracies about the election, was aware that he was spreading the “Big Lie.”

“As when MyPillow previously faced legal action for deceptive marketing campaigns, Lindell knew there was no real ‘evidence’ supporting his claims. And he is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie. But Lindell–a talented salesman and former professional card counter–sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows. MyPillow’s defamatory marketing campaign–with promo codes like ‘FightforTrump,’ ’45,’ ‘Proof,’ and ‘QAnon’–has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40% and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases,” says the complaint, filed Washington, D.C. district court.

Lindell did not immediately return a request for comment.

Monday’s filing was not the first sign the pillow entrepreneur had that he faced potential legal action. Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Dominion told CNN that Lindell was “begging to be sued.”

Dominion sued Giuliani in January while Smartmatic went after Fox News’ hosts in February.