Mike Pence’s Desperate Pleas for ‘Even One Dollar’ Are Hard to Watch: ‘Still Has Not Qualified’ for Debate (Video)

“Alex Wagner Tonight” notes — over and over — that Pence is struggling to get the requisite 40,000 individual donors

It’s always painful to see a grown man beg for a dollar — but it’s extra cringe when that man is the former vice president of the United States.

So. Watch this “Alex Wagner Tonight” video at your peril: The MSNBC host mashed up multiple instances of Pence asking for “even one dollar,” which isn’t just the former Indiana governor trying to scrape together campaign cash. It’s also him begging for a ticket to next month’s party in Brew City.

“If you have seen presidential candidate Mike Pence lately, then you have heard him pleading for cash,” Wagner said Wednesday night on her MSNBC show. “Because the Republican, who recently served as the vice president of the United States, has still not qualified for the first Republican Presidential debate in Milwaukee next month.”

Wagner notes that Pence has “run into trouble” reaching the benchmark of 40,000 individual donors, which is required to be onstage for the first GOP primary debate.

“Public service, name recognition, serving the second-highest elected position in the country, putting your life on the line to certify election results — still can’t buy 40,000 people willing to give your campaign $1,” Wagner said.

And if that sounds like a difficult task, well, let’s just say it’s already been done.

“So far at least seven of Pence’s Republican rivals have announced they have qualified to appear on the stage: Donald Rrump, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Chris Christie, and Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota.”

Governor Doug who of where now? Yikes.

Even in the face of that lineup, Pence ain’t too proud to beg, as you can hear from the first of MSNBC’s mashed-up videos.

“All across the country, people who share our vision, our conservative values, are encouraged to go to mike-pence-2024-dot-com and donate one dollar to get us on that stage.”

Watch in the video above if you dare.

