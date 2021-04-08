Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has signed on to be a contributor at Fox News, the network announced Thursday.

Pompeo, a Kansas Republican who served in Congress from 2011 to 2017 before becoming director of the CIA (and later secretary of state) under President Donald Trump, is the latest alum from the Trump administration to join the cable network.

Past Trump White House press secretaries Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kayleigh McEanny joined when their time under Trump was done (though Sanders recently left to pursue a gubernatorial run in Arkansas) and Trump re-election campaign staffer Lara Trump signed on last month.

“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” said Pompeo in a Thursday statement.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott added, “Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers.”

Like Lara Trump, Pompeo has mentioned during previous appearances on Fox News that he’s not ruling out a run for higher office in the future. He told primetime host Sean Hannity last month he’s “always up for a good fight” when asked if he’d be interested in running for president.