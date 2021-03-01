Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he was embracing what he said was an insult from The New York Times.

In his belated embrace, the former cabinet member appeared to be referring to a May 2020 op-ed by Thomas L. Friedman called, “Mike Pompeo Is the Worst Secretary of State Ever.” Actual reporting from the Times in January of this year was, of course, not as aggressively critical as the op-ed. One piece said he was leaving office with a “dubious legacy.”

On Twitter Monday, March 1, 2021, Pompeo seemed to celebrate the opinion piece and attribute it broadly to the Times as a whole instead of to Friedman.

“We’ve been called all kinds of names. They try to cancel us. The New York Times even called me the ‘worst secretary of state in history.’ I wear it as a badge of honor,” he tweeted.

He went on, “I will never stop speaking the truth and fighting to defend our freedoms. Neither should you.”

Pompeo, who’s become a more prolific tweeter since leaving office as former President Donald Trump’s single-term administration ended, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend. The CPAC theme this year was “America Uncanceled.”