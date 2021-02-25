Mike Tyson Slams Hulu for ‘Cultural Misappropriation’ Over Unauthorized Biopic Series

Mike Tyson is objecting to Hulu’s unauthorized miniseries about his life and career, accusing the streamer of “tone-deaf cultural misappropriation” in a statement issued Thursday.

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized miniseries of my life, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson said in a statement on Instagram that included a call to #BoycottHulu. “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story.”

On Thursday, Hulu announced that it had picked up the eight-episode limited series “Iron Mike” from “Mixed-ish” showrunner Karin Gist and the writing, directing and producing team behind the Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya.”

“To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights,” Tyson’s statement continued. “Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days.”

Representatives for Tyson and Hulu did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Per Hulu’s description, “Iron Mike” will explore the “wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.”

In addition to Gist, executive producers on the series include creator Steven Rogers; director Craig Gillespie; Claire Brown of Gist’s production company The Gist of It; Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan of Clubhouse Pictures; Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom of LuckyChap; and Darin Friedman of Entertainment 360.