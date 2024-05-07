Heidi Gardner has fully owned up to why she broke down in laughter during the Beavis and Butt-Head sketch on “SNL” last month, but Butt-Head himself is taking some responsibility too. According to Mikey Day, he definitely tried to mess with Gardner during the live show by looking her “right in the eyes” and being as weird as possible.

In the sketch, which you can watch here, Gardner appears as a NewsNation host moderating a town hall about A.I., with Kenan Thompson playing the expert guest. But, he quickly gets distracted when he sees a man who looks exactly like Beavis (played by host Ryan Gosling) from “Beavis and Butt-Head” over Gardner’s shoulder.

As Gardner turned to ask him to switch seats, she giggled a bit, but managed to hold it together. But, when the man is replaced by another guy who looks exactly like Butt-Head, Gardner simply lost it when she looked over her shoulder again.

Gardner has since explained that yes, she did see the full make-up in dress rehearsal, and she cracked up there too. But, appearing on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday night, Mikey Day explained that he did add a few final touches that threw her.

“At dress [rehearsal], the wig was a little far forward so [on] air, there was just more head, and it felt like my face was more — because it’s a lot to take in, by the way,” Day explained.

According to the comedian, Gardner later told him that “you didn’t look human,” which made it much harder for her to keep it together. When Seth Meyers asked if Day maybe played the character even crazier between dress rehearsal and air time, in terms of mannerisms and such, Day conceded he did that too, because he and Gardner are so close and make each other laugh so easily.

“I did put a little more [sauce],” Day said. “I just kind of tried to look her right in the eyes and just go ‘Hi! I’m insane!’”

You can watch Mikey Day’s full breakdown of the Beavis and Butt-Head “SNL” sketch with Seth Meyers in the video above.