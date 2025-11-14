Miles Teller Gets Candid on ‘Fantastic Four’ Disaster: ‘One Really Important Person F–ked It All Up’ | Video

Miles Teller didn’t hold back when reflecting on the flop that was 2015’s “Fantastic Four,” noting he blamed one specific person for the superhero flick underperforming.

The actor addressed the “Fantastic Four” reboot, which was released by 20th Century Fox over 10 years ago, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy.”

After host Andy Cohen asked Teller point-blank if he knew the movie “wasn’t great” during the press tour, the latter candidly shared his stance on the superhero film failure.

“You saw the movie, right? Your eyes were working during that time?” he quipped before continuing on. “I think it’s unfortunate … because so many people worked so hard on that movie. And, honestly, maybe there was one really important person who kind of f–ked it all up.”

Teller was likely referring to the film’s director Josh Trank, who infamously tweeted that he had “a fantastic version” of the movie but that his followers would “probably never see” it. While Trank went on to delete the post, his public criticism likely impacted turnout at the box office, as “Fantastic Four” brought in just under $26 million domestically — $14 million less than what was projected.

Teller noted he was disappointed by the outcome, given there was a lot of pressure to have a superhero franchise on his resume to be “taken seriously as a leading man.”

He continued: “And that was our chance. And the casting, I thought was spectacular. I love all those actors.”

In addition to Teller, the film starred Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell and Toby Kebbell.

Yet, Teller shared he felt the movie was doomed the minute he saw the final version of it. “I remember talking to one of the studio heads, and I was like, ‘I think we’re in trouble,’” Teller recalled.

