Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley and William Hurt are set to star in a satirical film called “The Fence” about neighbors on both sides of the Democrat and Republican divide.

Grímur Hákonarson, an Icelandic filmmaker known for his 2015 film “Rams,” will direct “The Fence” and make his English-language debut on the project.

In the film, Teller and Woodley play a newlywed liberal couple who move in next door to an ultra-conservative neighbor and ex-marine played by Hurt. They soon become at odds with Hurt when he insists on building a 9-foot-tall fence that he believes will help him protect from terrorists.

Shane Danielsen wrote the screenplay based on a story by Hákonarson. Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman are producing for Treehouse Pictures.

ICM Partners and CAA Media Finance are handling worldwide distribution rights and are introducing “The Fence” to buyers at AFM this week. Filming is scheduled to begin in March.

Woodley and Teller are reuniting for what will be their fifth film together. They first starred in the “Divergent” trilogy of films but were a couple in the indie “The Spectacular Now.”

Teller is currently in production on Netflix’s “Spiderhead” alongside Chris Hemsworth and from his director on “Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski. He was most recently seen in the Amazon series “Too Old to Die Young” by “Drive” director Nic Refn.

Woodley was most recently seen in “Endings, Beginnings” from director Drake Doremus. She co-stars and serves as an executive Producer on the upcoming “Last Letter from Your Lover,” and she stars opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Foster in “Mauritanian” for STX.

Oscar-winner Hurt will next be seen in Marvel’s “Black Widow.”

