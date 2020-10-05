Miley Cyrus to Perform New ‘MTV Unplugged’ From Her Backyard

Go Pro Today

October 5, 2020
Miley Cyrus is set to headline a new installment of “MTV Unplugged” from her Los Angeles home, the network announced Monday.

The pop star will perform an original cover of “Gimme More” by Britney spears, as well as covers of songs by Pearl Jam, The Cardigans and more. In the tradition of “Unplugged,” Cyrus will also perform stripped-down versions of her own hits.

The episode, titled “Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions,” will air Friday, Oct. 16.

“Backyard Sessions” will be Cyrus’ second “Unplugged” after previously doing the show in 2014 to promote her album “Bangerz.” Cyrus also recently did a virtual performance of her recent single “Midnight Sky” at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV revived the “Unplugged” series earlier this year as an at-home performance series for the network’s social channels. JoJo, Alessia Cara, Jewel and the K-pop boy band Monsta X are among the acts who have recently performed on the show.

Since its debut in 1989, “MTV Unplugged” has featured artists including Jay-Z, Nirvana, Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill, Bruce Springsteen, Adele, Pearl Jam, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Lil Wayne and many more.

