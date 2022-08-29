Strap into your sleigh: “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” has added guest stars Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams, along with cast members Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker.

NBC’s meta “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is a modern-day movie musical that stars the music legend as herself, following her attempts to put on a network TV special.

The movie is about “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men. When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

David Rambo will write and executive produce with Sam Haskell and Parton. Joe Lazarov will direct and executive produce. Hudson Hickman will executive produce and Billy Levin will serve as producer. Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.