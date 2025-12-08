Watch Millie Bobby Brown Literally Get Buried in a Puppy Mountain on ‘The Tonight Show’ | Video

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has long been a vocal animal lover, so the actress truly went to heaven on Sunday night, when she was literally buried in puppies.

The actress co-hosted “The Tonight Show” alongside Jimmy Fallon for the evening, in a special post-NFL game episode. Brown completed the monologue with Fallon, helped him interview guest Kenan Thompson and did games and bits with the host. One game in particular was a “Tonight Show” favorite: “Pup Quiz.”

In it, Fallon competes against a guest in trivia. For every question a contestant gets right, they’re given a puppy to snuggle with. For every question a contestant gets wrong, their opponent gets a pupp to snuggle with.

Brown was up first and, after correctly identifying that a group of flamingos is called a “flamboyance,” earned her first puppy.

“Yeah, lick all my makeup off!” she encouraged the pup on her lap. “That’s OK!”

From there, Fallon incorrectly guessed that a Hoary Puffleg is not a real bird, earning Brown her second dog. The game then went into “Double Puppardy,” meaning each question was worth two pups.

Fallon notched a correct answer before they reached “Final Puppardy,” in which the question was worth all the puppies. Unfortunately, the question was “How many NFL teams have animals in their names,” and thus a bit outside Brown’s wheelhouse.

“That’s ridiculous,” she protested. “No, I’m English!”

In the end, Brown guessed 15 teams, and the correct answer was 14, meaning she earned all the puppies in the game. She was immediately buried under a literal pup mountain, and the joy on her face was evident.

You can watch the endeavor in the video above.