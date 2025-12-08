Millie Bobby Brown Jokes She ‘Almost Said Yes’ to One Particular ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff From Netflix | Video

According to the actress, the streamer has pitched quite a few, including “KPop Demogorgon Hunters”

Millie Bobby Brown co-hosts "The Tonight Show" (NBC)

With a stage play already running on Broadway, you might wonder if there are any other “Stranger Things” spinoffs in the works, especially as the show nears its end. Well, according to series star Millie Bobby Brown, Netflix has pitched quite a few — but only one that she’s almost agreed to.

Brown co-hosted “The Tonight Show” alongside Jimmy Fallon on Sunday night, in a special post-NFL game episode. The actress joked that she was “really comfortable” doing so, because “I’m used to working alongside teenage boys.” Brown also jokingly confirmed that she and her co-stars get pitched stuff all the time from Netflix” as far as spinoffs go.

“I mean, so far, nothing’s really stuck,” she said. “No. For instance, they wanted to try a competition show called ‘Is Dustin Cake?’ Yeah. There was an animated movie called ‘KPop Demogorgon Hunters,’ huge hit.”

Brown also revealed there was a Vecna-centered spinoff that was a play on Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, before admitting that there was one in particular that “I actually almost said yes to.”

“‘Eleven in Paris,’” Brown revealed.

The fictional series was, of course, a play on “Emily in Paris,” Netflix’s series starring Lily Collins, Ashley Park and more.

“I would watch that one!” Fallon said. “I would watch that.”

You can watch Millie Bobby Brown’s full split monologue with Jimmy Fallon in the video above.

