Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back at Photographer During ‘Stranger Things’ Red Carpet: ‘Smile? You Smile!’ | Video

Millie Bobby Brown is not suffering bossy photographers on her “Stranger Things” press tour.

The star of the Netflix hit clapped back at one photographer during the London premiere of “Stranger Things” Season 5. When yelled an instruction to smile while posing for pictures, she made it clear she wasn’t asking for input from those behind the flashing cameras.

“Smile?” Brown asked. “You smile!”

This is not the first time the 21-year-old star has hit back at negative press. Back in March, she posted a video to her Instagram after articles about her appearance were posted on outlets like The Daily Mail.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old,” Brown said. “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow up with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1, and because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

She further explained how the bullying articles affected her while talking to British Vogue in the run up to “Stranger Things” Season 5.

“I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favorite people and hearing what they’re up to,” Brown said. “I understand that there’s paparazzi, even though it’s invasive, even though it feels like s–t to me – I know that’s your job. But don’t, in your headline, slam me at the get-go. It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it.”

Brown is wrapping up five seasons and nine years working on “Stranger Things” in 2025. The first four episodes drop on Thanksgiving, the following three on Christmas Day and the series finale on New Years Eve and in select theaters.