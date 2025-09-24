Millie Bobby Brown in Talks to Play Olympian Kerri Strug in ‘Perfect’ for Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is in final talks to board gymnastics biopic “Perfect” at Netflix, which is also currently in talks to land the package. Brown would play the lead role of American icon Kerri Strug and join the producing team.

“The Last Showgirl” filmmaker Gia Coppola is attached to direct.

Written by Ronnie Sandahl, “Perfect” is based on the true story of the U.S. women’s team’s historic victory at the 1996 Atlanta games.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, “A member of the 1996 American gymnastics team dubbed ‘the Magnificent Seven,’ Strug played a huge role in clinching the gold after performing the vault on a badly injured ankle. The image of her landing it perfectly and then having that ankle give out only to have her coach carry her off the mat is still considered one of the more memorable moments in Olympic history.”

Lead producers are Nik Bower for Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski for Magna Studios. 30WEST is executive producing.

Brown will next be seen in the final season of “Stranger Things,” which the streamer will release over three volumes with the first batch of episodes set to release over Thanksgiving weekend.

Brown is repped by WME and PCMA Management and Productions and Coppola is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment