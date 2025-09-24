‘Slow Horses’ Season 5 Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The best and most dependable show on TV returns this week. Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” is back with its fifth season in three years, and it seems primed to deliver another immensely entertaining, twisty spy adventure. With longtime showrunner Will Smith stepping away at the end of the season, there may even be more weight and finality lurking beneath the surface of this batch of “Slow Horses” episodes than fans expect.

Here is how, when and where you can watch new episodes of “Slow Horses” Season 5.

When does “Slow Horses” Season 5 premiere?

“Slow Horses” Season 5 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24.

How can I watch “Slow Horses” Season 5?

“Slow Horses” Season 5 will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

When do new episodes come out?

New episodes of “Slow Horses” Season 5 premiere Wednesdays at 12:01 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. While Apple typically prefers to roll out its new TV shows and seasons with multiple episodes at once, the streamer is adopting a one-episode-at-a-time strategy for “Slow Horses” Season 5.

That means its six episodes will each premiere on a weekly basis from Wednesday, Sept. 24 through Wednesday, Oct. 29. You can find the season’s full episodic release schedule below.

Episode 1, “Bad Dates” — Sept. 24

Episode 2, “Incommunicado” — Oct. 1

Episode 3, “Tall Tales” — Oct. 8

Episode 4, “Missiles” — Oct. 15

Episode 5, “Circus” — Oct. 22

Episode 6, “Scars” — Oct. 29

What is “Slow Horses” Season 5 about?

“Slow Horses” Season 5 follows its eponymous group of MI5 outcasts as one of their agents is compromised and London is suddenly hit by a series of coordinated terror attacks. As the members of Slough House attempt to stop England’s fragile peace from spiraling out of control, egos clash, mistakes are made and some unsavory MI5 secrets are brought to the surface again.

Who is in the cast?

Most of the remaining core “Slow Horses” players are back in the Apple TV+ series’ fifth season, including Gary Oldman (“The Dark Knight,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”), Jack Lowden (“Dunkirk,” “The Gold”), Kristin Scott Thomas (“The English Patient,” “Gosford Park”), Saskia Reeves (“Luther”), Rosalind Eleazar (“Howards End”), Christopher Chung (“Blitz”) and Aimee-Ffion Edwards (“Peaky Blinders”). Season 4 newcomers Ruth Bradley (“Humans”), Tom Brooke (“Preacher”) and James Callis (“Bridget Jones’s Diary”) are all back as well.

The show’s Season 5 additions, meanwhile, include Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Christopher Villiers (“Top Secret!”), Victoria Hamilton (“The Crown”) and Hiba Bennani (“Prime Target”).

Watch the trailer: