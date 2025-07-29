‘Slow Horses’ Boss Will Smith to Exit After Season 5

“Slow Horses” is losing a key player after Season 5. Executive producer Will Smith, who writes and essentially serves as showrunner — though that title is not used in UK productions — will exit the show after the episodes premiering this fall, TheWrap has learned.

The Apple TV+ drama series starring Gary Oldman has already been renewed for two more seasons. Writers Gabby Chiappe and Ben Vanstone were tapped to lead the charge for Seasons 6 and 7, respectively.

Smith teased in an interview with Deadline that Season 5 will “close out certain storylines” that have been prevalent since the start of the show, making it the right time to hand over the show to other creatives. Season 5 is set to premiere Sept. 24.

The upcoming fifth and sixth seasons are expected to adapt Mick Herron’s novels “London Rules,” “Joe Country” and “Slough House.” “Ted Lasso” star Nick Mohammed joins the cast as a special guest star in Season 5. Jackson’s motley spy crew is back (minus Marcus, alas), with Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander and Tom Brooke as enigmatic new guy J.K. Coe.

“‘Slow Horses’ has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action. I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses slightly inept spycraft,” Jay Hunt, creative director for Europe at Apple TV+, said in a statement alongside the Season 7 renewal.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films, with Smith adapting Seasons 1-5. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Smith and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein, who earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his work on “Slow Horses” Season 3, returns to direct Season 5. Adam Randall is tapped to direct Season 6 and Robert McKillop will direct Season 7.