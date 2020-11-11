Millie Bobby Brown to Star in, Produce Fantasy Film ‘Damsel’ for Netflix

Brown most recently starred in and produced “Enola Holmes” for Netflix. She will also next be seen in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which was supposed to hit theaters this month but was delayed to next May due to the coronavirus pandemic. She is best known for her recurring role in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”
10 Breakout TV Stars of 2016, From Riz Ahmed to Millie Bobby Brown (Photos)
From Marvel's newest superhero to America's newest favorite housewife and even "Stranger" beings, these newcomers left a mark on the TV landscape in 2016.
STERLING K. BROWN As star of both "The People v O.J. Simpson" and "This Is Us," there was no way Sterling K. Brown wouldn't become a bona fide breakout star in 2016. And now he's got an Emmy to back that up -- and two SAG Awards nominations as well.
ISSA RAE It's not easy to make a successful transition from YouTube sensation to TV star, but "Awkward Black Girl" creator and star Issa Rae did just that with "Insecure," and HBO has already ordered a second season of her sitcom.
RIZ AHMED Before "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" makes him a movie star, Riz Ahmed became a TV sensation at the center of HBO's latest murder mystery.
VANESSA KIRBY As Queen Elizabeth II's sultry sister, Princess Margaret, in "The Crown," Vanessa Kirby brings some welcome passion and sex appeal that any drama about the British monarchy would desperately need.
BRIAN TYREE HENRY Paper Boi, Paper Boi, all about that paper, boy. The breakout rapper in FX's "Atlanta" also became the show's breakout star.
KATY MIXON Katy Mixon has spent years stealing scenes in supporting roles on shows like "Mike and Molly" and "Eastbound and Down," but her first leading turn as the snarky, sarcastic and bitterly hilarious Katie Otto on ABC's "American Housewife" is downright delightful.
JUSTICE SMITH After gaining notice as a supporting player in John Green adaptation "Paper Towns," Smith became a star as the lead in Baz Luhrmann's first TV project, "The Get Down," a vibrant romp through the 1970s music scene.
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN Thanks to "Stranger Things" and Millie Bobby Brown's portrayal of a girl with supernatural powers, countless pets and even some children born this year will be named Eleven.
MIKE COLTER As the bulletproof protector of Harlem, Mike Colter's Luke Cage became the timeliest of Marvel superheroes.
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE The unnamed title character of Amazon's "Fleabag" may be crude, angry and self-destructive, but she remains deeply sympathetic thanks to the sharp writing and subtle charm of star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
