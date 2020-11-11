Millie Bobby Brown to Star in, Produce Fantasy Film ‘Damsel’ for Netflix

Go Pro Today

Millie Bobby Brown will star in and executive produce the fantasy film “Damsel” for Netflix, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“Intruders,” “28 Weeks Later”) will direct. Plot details are being kept under wraps. “Wrath of the Titans” writer Dan Mazeau is writing the screenplay.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing, while Brown is executive producing for PCMA Productions alongside Mazeau, Zack Roth and Chris Castaldi.

Brown most recently starred in and produced “Enola Holmes” for Netflix.  She will also next be seen in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which was supposed to hit theaters this month but was delayed to next May due to the coronavirus pandemic. She is best known for her recurring role in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Brown is represented by WME, Shelter PR and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

