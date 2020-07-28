Millie Bobby Brown will play a con artist in a Netflix thriller called “The Girls I’ve Been,” based on an upcoming novel, and she’ll also produce, the streamer announced Tuesday.

“The Girls I’ve Been” is based on an upcoming novel by author Tess Sharpe about a con artist named Nora who must use her powers of persuasion and impersonation to get herself, her girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend free during a hostage situation at a bank.

The teenage “Stranger Things” star will produce through her PCMA Productions, as will “Ozark” star Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan through Aggregate Films.

Also Read: Netflix Acquires Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' From Legendary

“The Girls I’ve Been” will be published by Penguin Random House early next year, and the book was brought in by Aggregate Films’ Tracy Nyberg under the film company’s overall deal with Netflix.

Brown is currently developing “A Time Lost” at Netflix, which is based on her own original story that she co-wrote with her sister Paige Brown. She also stars in and produces another Netflix film called “Enola Holmes,” which will debut on Netflix later this year and is a detective story about Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister.

Brown will also be seen in the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” which was nominated for an Emmy Tuesday morning, as was Bateman’s “Ozark.”

Deadline first reported the news of the project.