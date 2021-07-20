Milwaukee Bucks Win First NBA Title in 50 Years

The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions for the first time since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was still known as Lew Alcindor. On Tuesday night, the Bucks defeated the Phoenix by 105-98 to win the franchise’s first NBA title since 1971.

The Suns, making only their third NBA Finals appearance, lost four straight games after winning the first two at home. The Bucks are the first team to go down 0-2 in the Finals, and then win the next four, since the Miami Heat defeated the Dallas Mavericks in 2006.

Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 50 points, was named the Finals MVP.

Overall, this is the Bucks’ second championship in its 53-year history and ends the NBA’s third-longest championship drought (The Sacramento Kings are going on 70 years since winning it in 1951 as the Rochester Royals). The Suns, meanwhile, are one of 11 teams still looking for their first title.