In the first trailer for “Minari,” “The Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun plays the father of a group of Korean-American immigrants who find a new start in rural Arkansas, where they discover challenges and growth.

“Minari” is directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who wrote his period drama based on his own childhood and father while growing up in the Midwest. This film focuses on how Yeun navigates starting a farm and growing crops, all while his youngest, toddler son (Alan S. Kim, who figures to give an adorable, show-stealing performance) pushes back at having to share a bedroom with his grandmother (Yuh-Jung Youn).

“We’ll go broke living here. Think of the kids,” Yeun’s wife played by Yeri Han says in the trailer. “They need to see me succeed at something for once.”

'Minari' Director Shares the 'Poetic' Meaning Behind Immigrant Tale's Title (Video)

“Minari” won Sundance’s top two prizes when it made its premiere at the festival this year, the narrative feature jury prize and the audience award. And when the director and cast dropped by TheWrap’s studio at Sundance, they explained not only the film’s poetic title inspired by an unusually tough and bitter vegetable, but also why he finally managed to tell this very personal, anecdotal story.

“Why don’t I tell the story I ultimately wanted to make all along,” Chung said of “Minari.” “I’d like them to feel something. I think that’s the big thing. It’s not so much an idea or something that they’re thinking through but something that they feel and maybe can’t articulate. If something touches them and moves them, I’ll just be incredibly happy that they share in that experience.”

A24 is releasing “Minari,” and though it still doesn’t have any formal release date, it figures to be an awards player, if not a Best Picture nominee, so expect it to open by at least early next year in some form.

Check out the first trailer for “Minari” above.

