‘A Minecraft Movie’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Overworld?

There are not many humans in the Overworld, but you will certainly recognize the ones that are there in “A Minecraft Movie.”

In theaters now, the film — based on the “Minecraft” video game — follows four misfits as they journey into a cubic dimension known as the Overworld, where anything you can imagine can exist — so long as it can be built with blocks. Along the way, they meet an expert builder who helps them get back home. But first, they must all work together to save the world they’ve entered.

Here are all the faces you will recognize in the movie in our complete “A Minecraft Movie” cast and character guide.