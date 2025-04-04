‘A Minecraft Movie’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Overworld?

There are not many humans in the Overworld, but you will certainly recognize the ones that are there in “A Minecraft Movie.”
In theaters now, the film — based on the “Minecraft” video game — follows four misfits as they journey into a cubic dimension known as the Overworld, where anything you can imagine can exist — so long as it can be built with blocks. Along the way, they meet an expert builder who helps them get back home. But first, they must all work together to save the world they’ve entered.
Here are all the faces you will recognize in the movie in our complete “A Minecraft Movie” cast and character guide.
Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa)
Garrett is a former video game champion from the 1980s and he simply can not let it go. He is played by Jason Momoa, who shot to fame as Khal Drogo on “Game of Thrones,” and has since become known for “Aquaman,” “Dune” and more.
Steve (Jack Black)
Steve is an expert crafter, and signs on to help Garrett and his comrades through the Overworld. He is played by Jack Black, who you will know from his extensive comedy career, including the “Jumanji” movies, “Shallow Hal,” “School of Rock” and more.
Natalie (Emma Myers)
Natalie is Henry’s sister and guardian, who follows her brother into the Overworld. She’s played by Emma Myers, who you’ll most recognize from Netflix’s hit series “Wednesday,” or possibly from “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.”
Dawn (Danielle Brooks)
Dawn is a real estate agent who also joins the adventure into the cubic world with the kids. She is played by “The Color Purple” and “Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks.
Henry (Sebastian Hansen)
Henry is the new kid in town, and a creative one at that. He leads our four heroes, and is played by Sebastian Hansen, who you might recognize from “Lisey’s Story” or “Just Mercy.”
Vice Principal Marlene (Jennifer Coolidge)
After months of wondering, we now know that Jennifer Coolidge plays the school vice principal in “A Minecraft Movie.” You’ll certainly know her from projects like “The White Lotus,” the “Legally Blonde” films and many more.