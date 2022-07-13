“Minx” creator Ellen Rapoport has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate to produce scripted content.

“Throughout the making of ‘Minx’ I kept waiting for someone to save me from my more outrageous instincts. Obviously that never happened,” Rapoport said in a statement. “So, it seems like I’ve found my people. Thrilled to be joining the Lionsgate family even if I have to cross the 405 to get to their offices!”

Rapoport is the creator, executive producer and showrunner of the HBO comedy series “Minx,” which dives into the fictional world of a 20-something feminist woman in the late 1970s who teams up with a low-rent magazine publisher to launch an erotic women’s mag that features nude male centerfolds.

The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and has been renewed for a second season.

“All of us at Lionsgate are blown away by how the world of ‘Minx’ has resonated with viewers as her work seamlessly weaves nuanced humor into complex and enticing stories. To be able to have a deal with a writer who puts the word ‘shvantz’ back in the lexicon would make my Jewish grandmother proud” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and EVP, Lionsgate TV.

Prior to “Minx,” Rapoport co-wrote the screenplays for “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and “Desperados” — which also hail from Lionsgate.

Rapoport is represented by UTA and Karl Austen of Jackoway Austen.