‘Minx’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed “Minx” for a second season.

The series, which follows Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young feminist, who joins forces with Bottom Dollar publisher Dough (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Season 1 of the show just wrapped up on the streamer, leaving Joyce and Doug’s relationship in a new place.

The series also stars Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya.

“All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal. We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in Season 2,” executive producer Ellen Rapoport said in a statement.

“We are thrilled that the world of ‘Minx’ has resonated in the way that it has. Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can’t wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for season two!” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said in a statement.

“Size does matter and we are excited to have our partners at a huge platform like HBO Max extend ‘Minx’ for a second season. The creative team led by Ellen Rapoport and the extraordinary cast have created a gem in season one, and we look forward to exposing the acclaimed show’s fans to more fun and incredibly original storytelling,” Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and EVP, Lionsgate Television, said in a statement.