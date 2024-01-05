“Minx” has been canceled again. After saving it from its first cancellation at Max, Starz will not be moving forward with Season 3 of the period comedy from Ellen Rapoport, TheWrap has learned.

An insider familiar with the matter told TheWrap that Starz hopes to work with Rapoport, Paul Feig, Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond again in the future. Seasons 1 and 2 will remain available to stream on the Starz app, as well as on all major platforms.

This cancellation follows rumors that “Minx” would be coming to an end. In December, series star and executive producer Jake Johnson revealed that it was unlikely the comedy would return.

“I think the move to Starz, I think HBO kind of doing their HBO thing, or HBO Max, whatever it’s called now — I think that was brutal for [the show],” Johnson told Deadline. “Then, I think the strike coming out right as we were trying to promote it … My guess is you can’t beat something up that many times and keep going.”

“Minx” first premiered as a Max original in 2022 when the streamer was still officially named HBO Max. Set in the 1970s, the series follows Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond), a writer and editor with the dream of creating a feminist magazine. Unfortunately, only one publisher is interested in her radical idea: Doug Renetti (Johnson), publisher of an adult magazine empire. Through this unlikely friendship, the two come to create the world’s first erotic magazine for women.

Most of Season 1 followed the haphazard rise of Minx magazine from a desperate pitch by Joyce to one of the buzziest and most popular magazines in the adult entertainment space. Season 2 tested Joyce’s relationship with success. As the Minx magazine became more popular and Joyce’s reputation grew with it, she was forced to confront what sort of boss she wanted to be: one who was like her predecessors or one who was more understanding than they had been. The season ended on a cliffhanger, with Joyce and Doug pitted against one another.

This is the second recent Starz cancellation. At the end of December, the network canceled horror comedy “Shining Vale,” stating that the series “did not find a large enough audience.”