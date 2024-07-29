Miramax Hires Spencer Ela as Film SVP

Miramax has hired Safran Company exec Spencer Ela as senior vice president of its motion picture group, reporting to president Becky Sloviter.

Ela served as VP of The Safran Company under DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran and producer John Rickard. He most recently oversaw the production of the DC film “Blue Beetle” and coproduced the upcoming Amazon Studios action thriller “Heads of State” starring John Cena, Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra and Jack Quaid.

“I am deeply honored and thrilled to join Jon, Becky and this exceptional team at Miramax,” Ela said. “We have an incredible opportunity to continue the tradition of crafting iconic stories that inspire and enthrall audiences around the world. Under Becky’s leadership, I look forward to helping Miramax create commercially captivating narratives that will get people excited to grab some popcorn and enjoy the communal, cultural experience of going to the movies.”

A graduate of UC Irvine, Ela’s previous work includes stints at STXfilms, Untitled Entertainment and as a segment producer on NBC’s “The Voice” singing competition show.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Spencer to our burgeoning Motion Picture Group,” Sloviter said. “He will be an integral part of helping to build out a new and exciting slate of commercial, theatrical films for Miramax, and his love of storytelling and deep bench of filmmaker relationships are only matched by his work ethic and genuine good nature. Jon and I are beyond excited to have him on the team.”