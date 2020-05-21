Miramax Names Former Super Deluxe CEO Wolfgang Hammer Head of Film

Miramax has named Wolfgang Hammer, the former CEO and founder of Super Deluxe, as its head of film and executive vice president, the studio announced Thursday.

Munika Lay, a former executive at MGM, has also been named vice president of film. Hammer will report to Miramax CEO Bill Block. Lay will report to Hammer.

Hammer will oversee Miramax’s feature film development and production efforts under the company’s joint venture with Paramount. Lay meanwhile will support efforts in expanding Miramax’s library by contributing to the development and production of future projects.

Also Read: Miramax Names Marc Helwig as Head of Worldwide Television

“I’m excited to be working for Bill Block whom I’ve known for many years and whose style his unparalleled in Hollywood. Together, we aim to create a home to bold filmmakers making outstanding commercial films that not only succeed at the box office, but also stand the test of time,” Hammer said in a statement.

“Whether it be building a creative business from scratch at Super Deluxe or shepherding unique and bold filmmakers at CBS Films, Wolfgang has proven to be an innovator at the top of his field. He’s the perfect leader to take the Miramax film team into this next chapter” CEO of Miramax, Bill Block said in a statement.

Hammer’s Super Deluxe was the entertainment studio funded by Time-Warner to produce short-form video and TV aimed at a millennial audience. Prior to Super Deluxe, Hammer served as co-president of CBS Films, overseeing the films “The Woman in Black” and “Last Vegas,” as well as garnering Oscar nominations while working with the Coen brothers, Martin McDonagh and Lasse Hallstrom. Additionally, Hammer served as EVP of film at Lionsgate and started his producing career at Media Rights Capital, where he discovered and optioned the original UK Format of “House of Cards” that later became the Netflix series.\

Also Read: ViacomCBS Acquires 49% Stake in Miramax

Following the recent ViacomCBS deal, Lay will assist in the extension of Miramax’s premium content while building upon their already substantial slate of films.

She joins Miramax after working on the development for “Legally Blonde 3” and “The Addams Family 2” at MGM. Prior to MGM, Lay was director of strategy and business development at the independent production company, End Cue. Earlier in her career, she served to support the strategic planning and business development at Paramount Pictures following her time as a senior analyst at Warner Bros.

“Munika’s stellar reputation as a tasteful and effective executive precedes her,” Hammer said of Lay. “We’re delighted to welcome her to the Miramax family and excited to start building our new slate of stand-out films together.”

Deadline first reported the news of the hirings.