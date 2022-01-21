‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ Pushed Back a Year to 2023 and 2024

“Mission: Impossible 7” and “8” have been pushed back a year to 2023 and 2024, Paramount Pictures announced on Friday. The release dates for both films have been postponed numerous times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Mission: Impossible 7” which was previously dated for Sept. 30, 2022, will now be released on July 14, 2023 “Mission: Impossible 8” which was previously dated for July 7, 2023, will now be released on June 28, 2024.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience,” Paramount Pictures and Skydance said in a statement.

Production on the back-to-back sequels began in 2020. Production on the seventh “Mission: Impossible” film first shut down in February 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It resumed last fall and has shot in Italy, Norway and most recently London.

Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the previous two movies in the franchise and is also directing “Mission: Impossible 8.” “Mission: Impossible 7” stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes and Angela Bassett.