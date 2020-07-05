‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ ‘The Batman’ and 4 Other Blockbuster Shoots to Resume in UK

Production on “Mission: Impossible 7” and “The Batman” will be among several Hollywood blockbusters to resume filming in the United Kingdom following exemption of quarantine rules, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said Sunday.

During the weekend press conference, Dowden said he personally spoke with Tom Cruise about the exemption. Shooting in England for the latest in the franchise was suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic forced production to shut down.

Produced by Skydance for Paramount Pictures, “Mission: Impossible 7” was originally set for a July 2021 release but was pushed back to November of that year due to filming delays caused by the pandemic. Now, crew members for the film will be allowed to return to England to finish filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, as the British government is granting a number of film and TV productions exemption from following quarantine rules.

Other major blockbusters set to start or resume filming in the country include Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts 3,” Sony’s live-action musical adaptation of “Cinderella” and Disney’s remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

However, the exemption comes with conditions. The productions that are restarting will only be filming in England, and crew members will be restricted to a “bubble” environment, where they will live in close proximity to the production area and will not be able to leave to the surrounding community.

Dowden says that the exemptions are being granted in an effort to revive the British film industry in a safe manner. Officials estimate that film and TV shoots in the UK generated over £3 billion in 2019.

“The world’s biggest blockbusters and high-end TV shows are made in Britain,” Dowden said. “Our creativity, expertise and highly successful tax reliefs for our screen industries means that we are an in-demand location that in turn delivers a great return for our economy. We want the industry to bounce back and exempting small numbers of essential cast and crew from quarantine is part of our continued commitment to getting cameras rolling safely again.”

The UK has been one of the hardest-hit countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 44,000 deaths reported. But with daily new cases falling below 1,000 over the past week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made plans to steadily reopen businesses, with pubs, restaurants and movie theaters reopening on Saturday. Meanwhile, other countries like the Czech Republic and New Zealand have granted exemptions to crews for other major Hollywood productions such as “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Avatar 2.”

