‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Back and Who’s New?

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” is now in theaters and, like the movie itself, the cast of this one is pretty huge.

In the latest — possibly final — installment of the franchise, Ethan Hunt and his team work to finally stop The Entity, a deadly A.I. program that’s hellbent on wiping out humanity. It’s quickly spread since the events of “Dead Reckoning,” and there’s only one chance to fully stop it.

And it’s going to require a lot of help. So, here’s who you need to know.

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise)

Tom Cruise returns as our hero Ethan Hunt, having played the character since 1996. At this point, he is best known for this franchise, alongside the “Top Gun” films, “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Risky Business” and many, many more.

Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg)

Benji is one of the oldest members of the IMF team at this point, and he’s once again played by Simon Pegg. Outside of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, you’ll know him from “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “Star Trek” and more.

Grace (Hayley Atwell)

Grace is a thief who was first introduced in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.” She’s played by Hayley Atwell, who most fans will recognize from her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peggy Carter. More recently, she appeared in “Heartstopper” and “Paddington in Peru.”

Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames)

Luther is a master coder and hacker, and like Benji, one of the OGs at this point. He’s played once again by Ving Rhames, who you’ll recognize from “Pulp Fiction,” the 2004 “Dawn of the Dead” remake, “Baby Boy” and so much more. He’s also lent his voice to legendary animated projects like the original “Lilo & Stitch.”

Paris (Pom Klementieff)

Paris is an assassin originally introduced as a follower of The Entity in “Dead Reckoning.” She changes her tune though, after Ethan spares her life. She’s played by Pom Klementieff, who most fans will know as Mantis from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films made by Marvel.

Gabriel (Esai Morales)

Gabriel starts as a devotee of The Entity, but comes to be one of the many men who actually want to control it. He’s also a mysterious figure from Ethan’s past. He’s played by Esai Morales, best known for playing Lt. Tony Rodriguez on “NYPD Blue.” He also appeared in several episodes of “How to Get Away With Murder.”

Erika Sloane (Angela Bassett)

Erika Sloane was introduced in earlier “Mission: Impossible” films as the director of the CIA, but in “Final Reckoning,” she’s been promoted to President of the United States. She’s played by the legendary Angela Bassett, who previously played a queen in the “Black Panther” films and starred in beloved films like “Waiting to Exhale” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” as well as TV hits “American Horror Story” and, most recently, “9-1-1.”

Degas (Greg Tarzan Davis)

Degas is a government agent tasked with bringing in Ethan Hunt, but quickly finds himself conflicted on who’s in the wrong. He’s played by Greg Tarzan Davis, who previously starred alongside Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick.” Davis also played Jordan Wright in several episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Briggs (Shea Whigham)

Briggs is another government agent tasked with bringing in Hunt, but he’s much more firmly in the camp of Ethan being the enemy. Dude has a grudge. He’s played by Shea Whigham, who previously starred in “American Primeval,” “Perry Mason,” “Agent Carter” and more.

Kittridge (Henry Czerny)

Kittridge remains the leader of the IMF and, technically, Ethan’s boss. He’s played once again by Henry Czerny, who’s played the character since the first “Mission: Impossible.” He’s also starred in “Clear and Present Danger,” “Ready or Not” and more.

Serling (Holt McCallany)

Serling is part of the president’s war room council, and entirely doubtful of Ethan Hunt. He’s played by Holt McCallany, who most recently starred in “The Amateur.” You may also know him from “The Iron Claw,” “61st Street,” “Mindhunter” and others.

Walters (Janet McTeer)

Walters is another member of the war room, who wants to avoid nuclear action as much as anyone else. She’s played by Janet McTeer, who starred in “Kaos,” “The Menu,” “Jessica Jones” and so many more.

General Sidney (Nick Offerman)

General Sidney is, as his title indicates, a military general that’s part of the president’s inner circle in this film. He’s played by “Parks and Rec” vet Nick Offerman, who you might also recognize from “Devs,” “The Last of Us” and “Civil War.”

Admiral Neely (Hannah Waddingham)

Admiral Neely is an old friend of President Sloane, and agrees to help Ethan. She’s played by “Ted Lasso” and “Game of Thrones” alum Hannah Waddingham.

Captain Bledsoe (Tramell Tillman)

Captain Bledsoe leads a U.S. military submarine that is key in helping Ethan find the wreck he needs. Bledsoe is played by Tramell Tillman, who you’ll likely recognize from his role on “Severance.”