‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Will Be Longest in the Franchise

The final “Mission: Impossible” will be the longest film in the whole franchise.

TheWrap confirmed with a source close to production that “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” will have the longest runtime in the entire action franchise. The Tom Cruise-starring film is being touted as the final entry in the series that began back in 1996.

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” will reportedly clock in at 2 hours and 49 minutes. That beats out the last film – “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” – which ran for 2 hours and 42 minutes. If the movie is indeed the finale to the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, it seems they are leaving as much in the last cut as possible.

Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct after steering “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” The eighth film in the franchise was initially titled “Dead Reckoning Part Two” but after the box office underperformance of the previous film, Paramount retitled this movie “The Final Reckoning.”

The plot of “The Final Reckoning” is being kept under wraps for the most part but with the big AI-based cliffhanger from “Dead Reckoning” it will likely pick up a number of those threads.

Alongside Cruise, the star-studded cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk and Angela Bassett.

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” opens only in theaters on May 23.