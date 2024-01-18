‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’ Gets January Release Date on Paramount+

“Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning” has received a January release date on Paramount+ along with a new title update, dropping “Part One” from its name.

The eighth installment of Tom Cruise’s action franchise will land on the streamer on Jan. 25. The film originally titled “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” has dropped “Part One” following a creative shift. “Dead Reckoning” was initially planned to have a second part.

The former “Part Two” to this Christopher McQuarrie-directed film pushed back its release date from June 24, 2024 to May 23, 2025 in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike. At the time, the production announced that the next film in the series would get a new title. Speculation at the time pointed to disappointing box office numbers as being a reason for the change.

The film stars Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney.

Here’s Paramount+’s description of the film:

Ethan Hunt [Cruise] and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

“Dead Reckoning” — which was produced by Cruise, Paramount and Skydance — will premiere in more Paramount+ international markets in February.