Tom Cruise Admits He ‘Didn’t Realize’ He Wouldn’t Be Able to Breathe During ‘Mission: Impossible’ Finale Stunt | Video

Tom Cruise has proven time and again that he’s not afraid to take on insane stunts for the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. But, according to the actor, he didn’t realize he wouldn’t actually be able to breathe for one of the stunts in “Mission: Imposible – The Final Reckoning.”

Stopping by “The Tonight Show” on Monday night, Cruise detailed just how much work goes into planning these stunts, from figuring out if they’re even possible, to practicing them several times, to eventually executing. In the case of “Final Reckoning,” one of the major stunt pieces involves him hanging off the wing of a biplane during an aerial battle.

Hearing about all the details, host Jimmy Fallon had a minor meltdown, before asking how Cruise can even breathe while being up in the air that high.

“I didn’t realize, like, that amount of force of air, I can’t breathe,” Cruise revealed. “So I had to figure out how you’re taking the wind, and you’re breathing down here like this.”

“I mean, the air particles coming off that propeller are traveling at the speed of sound, so the air is going around the fuselage like this,” he continued. “And the force of the air when I got close to the fuselage was brutal.”

Naturally, that terrified Fallon, but Cruise remained giddy as ever about pulling it all off.

You can watch Tom Cruise’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” hits theaters on May 23.