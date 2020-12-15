Mitch McConnell Mocked for Waiting to Recognize Biden As President-Elect Until After Putin Did

Despite non-stop protest from the Trump administration over the past month, the Electoral college finally voted to elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States on Monday. And that sparked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to, at long last, admit that it was Joe Biden who won the election rather than Donald Trump.

The only problem? Russian president Vladimir Putin has already officially recognized Biden as the new president-elect. Overnight, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Putin had relayed his congratulations to Biden for winning.

“In his message, Vladimir Putin wished the President-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can, despite their differences, effectively contribute to solving many problems and meeting challenges that the world is facing today,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

With the suspicions that many had that the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia on some kind of misinformation campaign — plus the resulting investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — once McConnell admitted that Biden won, the joke practically wrote itself.

The joke being that McConnell — who a lot of Very Online folks often refer to as “Moscow Mitch” — refused to recognize Biden’s victory over Trump until Putin did so.

Below you can check out a smattering of these sorts of responses to the news below.

An embarrassing morning in America as the Senate Majority Leader scrambles to catch up to Vladimir Putin in recognizing the will of the American people. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 15, 2020

A few hours after Vladimir Putin recognized Joe Biden as the next president, Mitch McConnell finally does… https://t.co/5njoLEDl37 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 15, 2020

Putin and Mitch McConnell trying to figure out who would recognize Trump's loss first pic.twitter.com/OTKw0o9mat — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2020

Moscow Mitch McConnell only recognized President-elect Biden’s win after Putin did. Makes sense. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 15, 2020

Had to wait for Putin to go first. https://t.co/SwwnOCvJTk — Spotty PIPM (@AndyGlockner) December 15, 2020

McConnell speech congratulating Biden a reminder of how it's supposed to work (minus the part of coming a month after the election, and AFTER Vladimir Putin and every other world leader of note). — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) December 15, 2020

he waited till Putin congratulated Biden first — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) December 15, 2020

So Putin first, then the Kentucky Nut Cutter.

Got it. https://t.co/l1dIvBBDc1 — Lincoln's Bible (@LincolnsBible) December 15, 2020

Hours after Putin congratulated Biden, Mitch McConnell acknowledged Biden’s win.

Coincidence?

I think not.#MoscowMitch — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) December 15, 2020

Moscow Mitch waited for Putin to go first, but now he's finally congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. https://t.co/X0Dp9dkZT8 — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 15, 2020

Historians will note that U.S. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell FINALLY admitted the obvious — AFTER Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin congratulated @JoeBiden as the President-elect. https://t.co/CcW7kvd5ev — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) December 15, 2020

While the Electoral College has cast its votes for Biden, the election is still technically not over until Congress formally tabulates these votes on Jan. 6. It’s expected that at least some Republicans will use that session to attempt once more to overturn the election.

But it won’t be easy for them. While they can raise objections to the vote in specific states, they would need a majority of both the House of Representatives and the Senate to actually overturn it — which is not too likely to happen with Democrats in control of the House.