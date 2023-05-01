Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain announced Monday that open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” in the “MJ” musical.

The auditions will be held in Chicago on Saturday, May 13 and in Detroit on Sunday, May 14. The production seeks future replacements for the Broadway and touring companies of the hit musical.

The musical focuses on the the making ofJackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, “offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.”

Actors are asked to prepare their favorite Michael Jackson or Jackson 5 song for the auditions, heald at Gus Giordano in Chicago from 12:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. and the Doubletree Hilton in Detroit from 12:00p.m. to 3:00p.m.

For those who cannot attend auditions in person, video submissions are welcome. Those with questions are advised to email audition@mjthemusical.com for more information.

“MJ” is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. The Broadway production now stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as Michael Jackson.

The coast-to-coast National Tour is set to launch August 2023 in Chicago, with a West End premiere set for March 2024 at London’s Prince Edward Theatre.

Tickets are available at the Neil Simon Theatre box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.