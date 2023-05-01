This fall, Aerosmith fans are going to be cryin’ along with the legendary rockband. Frontman Steven Tyler and co. announced their Peace Out farewell tour on Monday, kicking off in September.

The tour will start on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. The 40-date farewell across North America will include stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Austin, Seattle, Chicago and Toronto as well as a hometown show in Boston on New Year’s Eve. The Peace Out tour will wrap on Jan. 26 in Montreal.

Tickets will go on sale Friday.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” Aerosmith said in a statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Though Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford will be on tour, drummer Joey Kramer will not be joining, the statement revealed.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the band said in a statement. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

The Black Crowes, best known for the albums “Share Your Money Maker” and “The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion,” will open for the Peace Out tour.

Aerosmith is coming off of its Las Vegas concert residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, which ran from 2019 to 2022. The residency was interrupted for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last fall, the band also broke a Fenway Park record when it performed at the Boston institution, kicking off the band’s 50th anniversary celebration. Over 38,700 people attended the event.

One of the best known and influential rock bands of their time, Aerosmith was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Tyler and Perry were then inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013. Over the course of their existence, the band has sold over 150 million records worldwide, including over 85 million records in the United States. They hold 25 gold, 18 platinum and 12 multi-platinum albums and have won four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards and 10 MTV Video Music Awards.

The American band incorporated elements of pop-punk, heavy metal, glam metal and blues into their hard rock sound. Among their greatest hits are “Walk This Way,” “Cryin’,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” They’re also the only rock band to currently have their own major roller coaster, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

However, it’s not all great music and thrill rides. Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler is currently being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager in the 1970s. Tyler wrote about the relationship in his memoir, “Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?” The rock star and his legal team have since argued that because Tyler had legal custody over the then-minor, this gives him “immunity or qualified immunity to Defendant as caregiver and/or guardian.”