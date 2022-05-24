Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Shows for June, July as Steven Tyler Enters Rehab

Aerosmith has cancelled its first set of Las Vegas residency shows in June and July 2022 so that Steven Tyler can recover from a recent relapse in sobriety.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band’s statement starts. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

— Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 24, 2022

Tyler has a history of Morton’s neuroma, or swelling of nerves in his feet, and he has undergone several surgeries to improve his condition.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being,” the statement said.

“We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can,” Aerosmith added. “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

“Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time,” the statement and tweet say.

The tweet is further captioned, “If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds.”

The residency at MGM Live will now start Sept. 14 and end Oct. 5.