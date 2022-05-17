Guitarist Eric Clapton has canceled two shows on his European tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

Clapton’s Facebook page announced last night that Tuesday’s Zurich, Switzerland, show and Wednesday’s Milan, Italy, show would be cancelled as a result of his diagnosis.

“Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall,” the Facebook post reads. “He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, Promoters, their staff and of course the fans.”

The hope is that Clapton will recover in time to resume tour and complete the rest of the scheduled performances in Bologna on Friday and Saturday.

“It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time,” the post continued. “But we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances.

A further announcement will be made concerning the rescheduling of the postposed shows once suitable dates can be identified,” the post added. “The shows are due to be rescheduled within the next 6 months and tickets purchased will remain valid for the new rescheduled date.”

Clapton has spoken out about vaccination protocols at venues in the past, declining to play any that require proof of vaccination.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said in a statement in July 2021. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

He also wrote a anti-lockdown song with Van Morrison late in 2020.