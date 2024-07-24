MLB Network Launches Standalone Streaming Service at $5.99 per Month

With the league’s second half underway and the trade deadline approaching, Major League Baseball fans can now officially stream their favorite teams’ games through MLB Network’s new standalone offering for $5.99 per month.

Additionally, the network is offering a $6.99 per month bundle with an “At Bat” subscription, which includes its 24/7 content and “At Bat” features including live game audio for all 30 MLB teams, live Minor League Baseball games and access to “MLB Big Inning.”

“As the way viewers consume content continues to evolve, we are excited for baseball fans to have this new option to experience MLB Network through direct-to-consumer streaming,” MLB Network president Bill Morningstar said in a statement. “Going this direction allows us to significantly expand our reach to fans and gives them more choices on how they want to watch the Network’s Emmy Award-winning coverage. With the season approaching the trade deadline, pennant chases and Postseason, MLB Network will provide the most extensive baseball coverage and analysis available anywhere for our viewers.”

First launched in 2009, MLB Network offers wall-to-wall live games, such as Wednesday’s Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners game at 3:30 p.m. ET and San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers game 10 p.m. ET.

The game telecast series MLB Network Showcase will return on July 29, featuring the New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Vasgerisan, Tom Verducci and Jon Morosi on the call at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Studio show “MLB Tonight” also airs every night, featuring look-ins of live games, analysis, and breakdowns from Studio 3 and the iconic Studio 42. Other studio programs include “MLB Central,” “High Heat,” “MLB Now,” “Off Base,” “Intentional Talk,” “Quick Pitch,” “Big Inning” and “Play Ball.”

For MLB’s trade deadline on July 30, MLB Network will air 12.5 straight hours of live coverage, beginning at 9 a.m. ET with “MLB Central,” followed by “High Heat,” “MLB Now” and “MLB Tonight.” Additionally, the documentary series “MLB Network Presents” will profile Hall of Famer Greg Maddux this August.

Exiting and future paid subscribers of MLB.TV’s all teams package and single team package in the U.S. can stream the MLB Network for the remainder of the 2024 season.

For the 10th consecutive year, fans who receive MLB Network from a pay TV partner can watch via an authenticated stream.

For all live games on MLB Network, viewers will be subject to local blackouts, and will be provided with alternate programming.