Cosmo Media Labs has been tapped to executive produce upcoming mixed martial arts docuseries “The MMA Fight Academy,” TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The docuseries, which will be shot on location across the United Kingdom, Italy and Southeast Asia, will follow the personal journeys of professional fighters who are working to pursue a lucrative contract with Europe’s Cage Warriors promotion and global recognition on the MMA circuit. Along the way, the fighters will receive advice from former Cage Warriors Champion and UFC standout Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblet, who serves as a guest coach alongside fellow veteran fighters.

“The stories of the individual fighters take a deep dive into the blood, sweat, and

tears that it takes to become the top fighters in the world,” Cosmo Media Labs CEO Alexander Bushnell said. “Sharing these inspiring underdog stories of each fighter overcoming personal, physical, and professional obstacles is the perfect way to engage the audience and showcase the entire journey – from the grueling parts all the way to feeling on top of the world.

“We took special care to ensure that each unique personality was portrayed accurately and intimately, as well as the impact their profession has on the people they care about most — friends and family,” Bushnell continued. “Viewers will be taken on a highly emotional journey as each fighter puts their life on the line to reach their goals.”

After narrowing the experience’s 680 applicants down to 23 fighters, the aspiring professionals have received high-level training, career advice and a management team in San Diego.

Co-produced by Mola Studios, the docuseries is backed by Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan, champion trainer Mark Fiore and blackbelt Jake Burraker.

“This docuseries shows a side of an MMA fighter’s intimate journeys toward stardom that we don’t often see,” Mola Studios representative Mirwan Suwarso said. “It highlights the courage and commitment it takes to be on this path, and to reach the extremely challenging goal of joining Cage Warriors and at the very top of course, the UFC. MMA Fight Academy has become a pipeline of incredible talent. We are elated to be able to shine a light on these fighters and the organization as a whole.”

Cage Warriors streams on UFC Fight Pass streaming service. The show follows in the footsteps of UFC’s own groundbreaking reality series, “The Ultimate Fighter,” which helped the promotion to break out and become a dominant sports company with a broad fanbase.