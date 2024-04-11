Disney will bring back Moana, Maui and the beauty of Motunui to the big screen this Thanksgiving with “Moana 2,” and movie theater execs at CinemaCon got the first look at the film’s opening sequence.

But not before Dwayne Johnson, hot off his WrestleMania main event, took to the stage to introduce the segment and receive the National Association of Theater Owners’ Spirit of the Industry Award.

“Playing the character of Maui was one of the most life-changing experiences for me,” Johnson said. “It’s not just a character, it’s my culture. I wear it on my chest. Maui was inspired by my grandfather, the ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia. If you see his picture, you see Maui.”

The preview shows Moana, played by Auli’i Cravalho, taking off to the seas once again and singing a brand new opening number called “We’re Back,” celebrating Motunui’s return to their heritage as explorers of the Pacific. Moana is now a living legend, with the villagers telling the kids of the tribe about how she met Maui in the first film.

Plot details still remain light on the film, which will mark Disney Animation’s return to sequels after a series of original films including “Encanto,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Strange World” and “Wish.” “Moana 2” will hit theaters Thanksgiving 2024.