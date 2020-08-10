‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Is All Grown Up in First Trailer for Netflix YA Drama ‘All Together Now’ (Video)

Brett Haley directs film based on the book by Matthew Quick

| August 10, 2020 @ 8:24 AM

“Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho’s latest film “All Together Now” adapts Matthew Quick’s novel “Sorta Like a Rock Star” and is a heartwarming, young adult drama about a musically gifted teen who has to overcome poverty and family problems to live out her dreams.

Brett Haley (“Hearts Beat Loud,” “All The Bright Places”) directs the film that’s dropping on Netflix on August 28, and this first trailer for the film really sings.

“The pain that you’re feeling, channel it, put it into your song. That’s what an artist does, and you’re an artist,” Cravalho’s teacher, played by Fred Armisen, says in the trailer.

“All Together Now” tells the story of Amber, who balances singing and acting in her school’s drama club and has aspirations to audition and attend Carnegie Mellon with working long hours at a donut shop to support her and her down-on-her-luck single mom, played by Justina Machado.

EW had the first look at the trailer and the poster for “All Together Now,” and director Haley compared the film to other coming-of-age stories of people from humble roots like “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and “Good Will Hunting.”

The film co-stars Rhenzy Feliz, Judy Reyes, Taylor Richardson, C.S. Lee, Anthony Jacques Jr. and Gerald Isaac Waters. Check out the first trailer above.

