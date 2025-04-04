‘MobLand’ Breaks Record for Paramount+, Securing 2.2 Million Global Viewers on Premiere Day

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“MobLand” started off strong at Paramount+. The crime drama secured 2.2 million global viewers on its premiere day, according to internal streaming data from Paramount+, setting a launch day record for the streamer.

It now joins “1923” and “Landman” as the three biggest launches in the history of Paramount+. Additionally, the series generated 9.7 million total views on social media. The series has also been well-received by critics, securing a Certified Fresh score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. The series premiered on Paramount+ in U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia on March 30. It is set to premiere in Italy, Germany, France, Latin America and Brazil on May 30.

“‘MobLand’ is yet another proof point for the power of our differentiated model – fewer, bigger, breakthrough series that can cut through the clutter and also builds on our 2024 record success where we finished as the No. 2 SVOD for Original Series time spent viewing,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount co-CEO as well as president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a Friday statement. McCarthy also praised the work of Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, David Glasser, Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren for making the series a reality.

Created by Bennett (“Top Boy,” “The Day of the Jackal”), “MobLand” tells the story of two rivaling crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons. As the two fight in a battle that could end both their empires and their lives, the Harrigans ask Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) to be their “fixer” and protect the family. Brosnan stars as the Harrigan family patriarch Conrad, and Mirren stars as the family matriarch Maeve.

In addition to Hardy, Brosnan and Mirren, “MobLand” stars Paddy Considine (“House of the Dragon”), Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”), Lara Pulver (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Anson Boon (“Pistol”), Mandeep Dhillon (“CSI: Vegas”), Jasmine Jobson (“Top Boy”), Geoff Bell (“Top Boy”), Daniel Betts (“Fate: The Winx Saga”), Lisa Dwan (“Blackshore”) and Emily Barber (“Industry”).

“MobLand” is executive produced by Ritchie, marking his first TV series for Paramount+. Both Bennett and Butterworth (“Ford v Ferrari”) write the series. This is Butterworth’s second hit for Paramount+ under his exclusive deal with Paramount+ and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios following “The Agency.” Its executive producers include Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, Guy Ritchie, David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Anthony Byrne, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari. The series is commissioned by Paramount+, produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.